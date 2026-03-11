Wiz leases 13 floors in Tel Aviv tower

Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz will lease 23,500 square meters on 13 floors as well as underground parking spaces in the Landmark B tower in Tel Aviv’s Sarona district. "Globes" first revealed in December that Wiz was negotiating a deal for the office space. This is one of the biggest office space deals in Israel this year.

Wiz will pay NIS 60 million per year for six years, and reports say it will have an option to extend the contract for an additional period at a rent 5% higher. This is more than NIS 200 per square meter, relatively high for the market, although the unspecified number of parking spaces might slightly change these calculations.

The Landmark project is owned jointly by Melisron (TASE: MLSR) and AFI Properties and comprises 150,000 square meters of office space and 116 luxury housing units in two towers. Landmark A tower includes only office space and tenants include Meta, Cato Networks, XM-Cyber, Cyera, Walmart, JP Morgan, Tenable, Viola Fund, Pitango, ICL and Israel Corp.

The Landmark B tower, into which Wiz is moving is to the west of Saron Market on Ha’arba’ah Street, adjacent to a small five-floor Bauhaus style building that Wiz is renovating with an overall 5,500 square meters of office space.

