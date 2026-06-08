Wizz Air cancels Israel flights

Despite the firing of missiles on Israel by Iran and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Israel’s Ministry of Transport decided this morning not to restrict airspace and the movement of flights into and out of Ben Gurion airport. Nevertheless, some foreign airlines have canceled flights to and from Israel, although at this stage there have been no aggressive longer-term cancellations.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air canceled all flights for today and tomorrow, while Austrian Airlines, which only resumed flights last Tuesday, has also canceled flights over the next 24 hours. flydubai has reduced its number of daily flights from seven to five over the next two days.

There are currently 22 foreign airlines operating at Ben Gurion airport alongside four Israeli airlines - El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa. Over the next few weeks many foreign carriers are due to resume flights to Tel Aviv including Lufthansa, ITA, EuroWings, Swiss and Air Baltic and there is currently no indication that this will be postponed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

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