Wizz Air to launch Eilat - Vilnius flights

After several week delay, Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has published its winter schedule from Eilat's Ramon airport. Wizz Air has added a new route to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

By increasing the number of flights, Wizz Air operates from Eilat from 14 to 16 per week, it will qualify for an enlarged Israeli government subsidy of €66 per passenger flown into Israel from €60.

The grant will be in many instances higher than the cost of the fare to the passenger and Wizz Air receives the subsidy even if the passenger is an Israeli rather than a foreign tourist, or a visitor who travels straight over the border to Jordan or Egypt. As a result of the subsidy there are 55 different air routes operating to Ramon Airport near Eilat.

Wizz Air operates flights from Eilat to Vienna, Sofia, Budapest, Riga, Bucharest and Warsaw.

Russian airline Oryol is set to launch new routes from Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2019

