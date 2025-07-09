Wizz Air to restart Tel Aviv flights in August

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will resume Israel flights on August 8, despite previously announcing it would not recommence Israel operations until September. Wizz Air will gradually reintroduce Israel services, starting with flights from Tel Aviv to Larnaca and Budapest.

However, Wizz Air is yet to make an official announcement on the matter and flights from Israel cannot yet be booked on the airline's website.

The decision on the earlier resumption of flights was taken during a call between Israel's Minister of Transport Miri Regev and Wizz Air CEO Joszef Varadi. Israel had hoped for an immediate resumption of flights but the airline made clear that aircraft had already been assigned to other routes for this month. However, Minister of Transport officials said that Wizz Air was prepared to make changes in its schedule so that flights could be resumed next month.

Wizz Air's return is major news for Israel's aviation industry, and is expected to significantly increase the number of flights and allow for greater competition that will help lower fares. This is a very popular carrier for Israelis - in April 2025 - the last month the company operated fully in Israel, it was the third most popular carrier at Ben Gurion Airport after El Al and Israir with over 8% of the passenger volume.

Yesterday US carrier United Airlines announced that it will resume flights from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv starting July 21, 2025, with the resumption of a second daily flight scheduled for July 22. Tickets for flights to Tel Aviv are available for purchase on United.com.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.