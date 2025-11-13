Wonder Robotics to unveil innovative assault drone

Israeli autonomous drone company Wonder Robotics will launch its new assault drone, the Prodigy, at the UVID Dronetech exhibition, which will be held on November 26 at Expo Tel Aviv. The drone, which is expected to make its first flights in the coming days, is based on the FPV - first-person view platform, and is capable of attacking both horizontally and vertically - unlike most FPV drones that attack only horizontally.

The Prodigy's vertical attack capability allows for silent and precise attacks from above, even against moving targets. The drone, which marks the company's entry into the field of low-cost tactical platforms, will be equipped with the OptiPilot system - an autonomous pilot developed by Wonder Robotics, which allows the vehicle to navigate, homing and attack without relying on GPS or external communication. The Prodigy uses advanced computer vision and AI algorithms to identify the environment, navigate, and direct the drone to the target even in disruptive conditions, mist and haze, and complex urban terrain.

The system is already undergoing operational evaluation in several security branches in Israel and around the world and is expected to boost the ability to operate drones in an environment saturated with electronic warfare.

Wonder Robotics cofounder and CEO Idan Shimon said, "The Prodigy combines precision, intelligence and low cost. It brings all of our autonomy capabilities into one platform."

Wonder Robotics is also expanding its Wonderland system: the company’s autonomous landing and vertical awareness solution. The solution, which has already been sold to several defense customers around the world, allows drones and VTOL vehicles to land safely on moving ships in rough seas. Now, the new generation of Wonderland includes advanced maritime capabilities: dealing with waves, buffeting, GPS disruptions, and conditions of poor visibility.

