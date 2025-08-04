Work to begin on two Tel Aviv seafront towers

Construction is set to begin on two towers on Tel Aviv seafront designed by architect Moshe Tzur but each being developed and built by different companies. Aviv Group has received a building permit for the Herbert Samuel SIX-8 project and Orc Land has received a permit to begin earthworks and support for the Assembly Tel Aviv project.

The Herbert Samuel SIX-8 project is between Herbert Samuel, Daniel and Hayarkon Streets. Construction will cost an estimated NIS 680 million and revenue from the planned 50 apartments on 19-floors is NIS 800 million. All apartments are facing the sea. The tower will also include 6,000 square meters of hotel space and 500 square meters of commercial space, including cafes and restaurants along the seafront promenade. Interior design of the public spaces is being carried out by Patricia Urquiola. Half of the apartments have already been marketed in pre-sale by Aviv Group, which is controlled by Doron Aviv and Dafna Harlev.

Orc Land, managed by Raz Oded, is moving forward with the Assembly Tel Aviv project at 33-37 Hayarkon Street between Geula and Harav Kuk Streets. The company is investing more than NIS 800 million in the project, which will include a 20-floor tower. The lower ten floors, above one commercial floor, will be a five star luxury hotel with 230 suites. In the higher floors will be 67 apartments. Interior design is being carried out by the Dutch ARA studio. Orc Land said it is aiming to sell apartments at NIS 140,000 per square meter, and that the penthouse in the project is being marketed for Nis 110 million. Bank Hapoalim is providing financial support for the project.

