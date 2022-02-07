Yes signs agreement to market Disney Plus in Israel

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) multichannel and VOD TV services unit Yes has signed a preferential cooperation agreement with Disney Plus sources close to the deal have informed "Globes."

Yes will stream Disney Plus through its streaming platform, after the service launches in Israel in the summer, and will pay Disney NIS 150 million over three years. Yes has committed to a minimum of 100,000 subscribers after one year, 150,000 subscribers after two years and 200,000 subscribers after three years. This is a major achievement for Yes, which will significantly speed up its shift from satellite to over the Internet broadcasts.

RELATED ARTICLES Disney Plus announces summer launch in Israel

Disney Plus is expected to charge subscription rates of about NIS 40 per month in Israel but subscriptions through Yes will cost close to NIS 30 per month as part of a NIS 200 per month Yes package.

Sources inform "Globes" that Hot has also been in talks with Disney Plus but as Disney usually only signs one preferential cooperation agreement per country, Hot's chances of streaming Disney Plus are not good.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.