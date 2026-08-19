ZIM reports solid results as sale remains on hold

The sale of Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) is yet to be completed and faces opposition from the Israeli government. But meanwhile new CEO Chen Lichtenstein has presented the company’s second quarter results to investors - a period in which ZIM was still led by his predecessor Eli Glickman.

After a weak first quarter, the second quarter was an improvement, with the company reporting revenue of $1.78 billion, up 8.9% from the corresponding quarter last year and up 27.6% from the preceding quarter. ZIM transported 922,000 containers in the second quarter, and the average freight rate was $1,590, up from $1,310 in the previous quarter.

ZIM reported a net profit of $64 million in the second quarter, up from $24 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025, and a net loss of $86 million in the preceding quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $491 million, and ZIM generated $395 million from operating activities in the quarter. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $2.77 billion.

The company's reports state that the deal to sell the company to Hapag-Lloyd is awaiting regulatory approvals and that the parties continue to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the agreement.

Lichtenstein said, "Since assuming my role in July, my focus has been clear: to capitalize fully on current market opportunities while deploying the Company's resources with discipline and efficiency. We remain committed to preserving the agility that allows us to respond quickly to changing market conditions, strengthening our competitiveness, and creating sustainable value."

ZIM CFO Sami Jubran added, "We delivered solid results in the second quarter and expect significantly stronger performance during the remainder of the year, as reflected in our guidance. This anticipated improvement would enable our Board of Directors to consider declaring a dividend to shareholders based on our third-quarter results."

Despite the solid results ZIM’s share price is down 4.70% on the NYSE, giving a market cap of $3.272 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2026.

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