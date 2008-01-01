search
Most Promising Startups 2022

Israeli startup gems 2022 The enterprise market rules

This year's startup gems show how young Israeli companies are shifting from end-user apps to making large corporations more efficient.

Globes Most Promising Israeli Startups 2022 Groundbreakers: How the 10 Most Promising Startups were chosen

86 leading investment firms put forward their selections of Israel's best and brightest.

ProteanTecs management team credit: Eyal Izhar #1 ProteanTecs: "We can predict the lifespan of any machine"

ProteanTecs checks the integrity of a chip from planning and production and on through years of use.

Ermetic founders Arick Goomanovsky, Sivan Krigsman, Michael Dolinsky, Shai Morag credit: Eyal Izhar #2 Ermetic: Securing cloud activity

Ermetic has expanded from access permissions management to comprehensive cloud security.

Walnut co-founder Yoav Vilner credit: Eyal Izhar #3 Walnut: Helps salespeople close deals

"Companies lose tens of millions of dollars as a result of poor customer demos."

Buildots founders Aviv Leibovici, Roy Danon, and Yakir Sudry credit: Eyal Izhar #4 Buildots: Aiming to revolutionize construction

Major building sites are chaotic, and chaos is costly. Buildots brings coordination and control.

Bookaway founders Omer Chehmer, David Yitzhaki ,and Noam Toister credit: Eyal Izhar #5 Bookaway: Transport tickets worldwide online

A honeymoon in the Philippines led Noam Toister to found Bookaway, which sells tickets for buses, trains and ferries around the world.

Retrain.ai founders credit: Eyal Izhar #6 Retrain.ai: Find the right hires faster

Retrain.ai's system automatically compares skill requirements with CVs, and shortlists the most suitable internal and external job candidates.

Mesh founders Oded Zehavi and Eran Katoni credit: Eyal Izhar #7 Mesh: Keeping employee expenditure under control

Unsupervised spending is a painful problem, especially for companies with employees spread across the globe. Mesh stops it.

Navina founders Ronen Lavi and Shay Perera credit; Eyal Izhar #8 Navina: Optimizing your family doctor

The company's system arranges data from medical records to save time for what really matters to the patient.

Classiq founders Yehuda Naveh, Amir Naveh, and Nir Minerbi credit: Eyal Toueg #9 Classiq: Ahead of the quantum software game

CEO Amir Minerbi: Organizations that don't work on software now and wait until the efficient quantum computer arrives will lose the race.

Pecan founders Zohar Bronfman and Noam Brezis credit: Eyal Izhar #10 Pecan AI: Predicting customer behavior

Pecan AI's founders say their software enables even the least tech-savvy business team to harness machine learning to improve performance.

Bizzabo founders Alon Alroy, Eran Ben-Shushan, Boaz Katz The truth hits startup founders: It's a hard life

Where are the Most Promising Startups of past years? The tech industry downturn has been a reality check.

