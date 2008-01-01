Most Promising Startups 2022

This year's startup gems show how young Israeli companies are shifting from end-user apps to making large corporations more efficient.
86 leading investment firms put forward their selections of Israel's best and brightest.
ProteanTecs checks the integrity of a chip from planning and production and on through years of use.
Ermetic has expanded from access permissions management to comprehensive cloud security.
"Companies lose tens of millions of dollars as a result of poor customer demos."
Major building sites are chaotic, and chaos is costly. Buildots brings coordination and control.
A honeymoon in the Philippines led Noam Toister to found Bookaway, which sells tickets for buses, trains and ferries around the world.
Retrain.ai's system automatically compares skill requirements with CVs, and shortlists the most suitable internal and external job candidates.
Unsupervised spending is a painful problem, especially for companies with employees spread across the globe. Mesh stops it.
The company's system arranges data from medical records to save time for what really matters to the patient.
CEO Amir Minerbi: Organizations that don't work on software now and wait until the efficient quantum computer arrives will lose the race.
Pecan AI's founders say their software enables even the least tech-savvy business team to harness machine learning to improve performance.
Where are the Most Promising Startups of past years? The tech industry downturn has been a reality check.