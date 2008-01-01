Most Promising Startups 2022

The enterprise market rules This year's startup gems show how young Israeli companies are shifting from end-user apps to making large corporations more efficient.

Groundbreakers: How the 10 Most Promising Startups were chosen 86 leading investment firms put forward their selections of Israel's best and brightest.

#1 ProteanTecs: "We can predict the lifespan of any machine" ProteanTecs checks the integrity of a chip from planning and production and on through years of use.

#2 Ermetic: Securing cloud activity Ermetic has expanded from access permissions management to comprehensive cloud security.

#3 Walnut: Helps salespeople close deals "Companies lose tens of millions of dollars as a result of poor customer demos."

#4 Buildots: Aiming to revolutionize construction Major building sites are chaotic, and chaos is costly. Buildots brings coordination and control.

#5 Bookaway: Transport tickets worldwide online A honeymoon in the Philippines led Noam Toister to found Bookaway, which sells tickets for buses, trains and ferries around the world.

#6 Retrain.ai: Find the right hires faster Retrain.ai's system automatically compares skill requirements with CVs, and shortlists the most suitable internal and external job candidates.

#7 Mesh: Keeping employee expenditure under control Unsupervised spending is a painful problem, especially for companies with employees spread across the globe. Mesh stops it.

#8 Navina: Optimizing your family doctor The company's system arranges data from medical records to save time for what really matters to the patient.

#9 Classiq: Ahead of the quantum software game CEO Amir Minerbi: Organizations that don't work on software now and wait until the efficient quantum computer arrives will lose the race.

#10 Pecan AI: Predicting customer behavior Pecan AI's founders say their software enables even the least tech-savvy business team to harness machine learning to improve performance.