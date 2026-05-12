A human answer to human cyber risk

Tal Shlomo was one of the first employees at Wiz, but shortly before it was reported that the company was in talks on a sale to Google, he left to found his own startup, Frame Security together with Sharon Shmueli. He raised its first millions in capital from Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport.

"The exit happened just after I left. I wasn’t aware of it. There were rumors," he told "Globes". "I joined Wiz at the outset, and I thought that it would be a two-year journey full of activity and learning. Rappaport always recognized that I would want to set up a company the day after, and told me that the right time to leave would be when I had the right team - and that’s how it was."

Yesterday, Shlomo unveiled Frame Security and the two investment rounds it had undergone, totaling $50 million, since the company was founded last year. The seed and A rounds were led by Index Ventures, which was also the first investor in Wiz, alongside Team8 and Picture Capital, the venture capital fund of cybersecurity veterans Mickey Boodaei, Dan Amiga, Rakesh Loonkar, and Mike Fey. US-Israeli investor Elad Gil also participated.

The two founders served in a special technology unit in IDF 8200 military intelligence. At age 21, Shlomo was recruited to Wiz by its co-founder Rappaport. Shmueli was a senior technology person at startup company Bionic, which was sold to US company CrowdStrike, and was subsequently appointed CTO at Team8 and was involved in investments in companies such as Dig Security, which was sold to Palo Alto, Gem, which was sold to Wiz, Portshift, and Clover.

Shlomo says that the partnership with Shmueli was one of the reasons that he left Wiz when he did. "Sharon is one of the most talented people I have come across along the way, both technologically and in dealing with people. We have known each other for over a decade. The timing suited both of us."

Frame Security says that the platform that it has developed is designed to provide an answer to the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks based on social engineering, chiefly those based on AI tools. Employees are the best resource for hackers to penetrate an enterprise - unwittingly. The attackers use various methods, generally sending phishing email messages impersonating team members or customers that encourage the employees who receive them to click on links that, unbeknownst to them, cause them to download software that enables the attackers to break into the organization’s systems.

As AI has developed, the hackers have improved on this, utilizing various tools, such as sending voice messages that purport to come from people close to the employees, and email messages that look more credible and are personalized for the person targeted.

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Instead of general periodic training, Frame Security’s system simulates personalized attacks, conducts training that matches the employee’s job, and incorporates security instruction into the organization’s work routine.

"In a single day, employees make hundreds of decisions that carry potential cybersecurity implications. AI has made social engineering attacks dramatically easier to create and much harder to detect," Shlomo said.

"In my experience working with leading security teams in Fortune 500 organizations at Wiz, even the most advanced cyber security systems couldn’t eliminate the risk introduced by human behavior. After seeing many human-centric attacks, we built Frame with the ambition to empower the workforce to become the strongest line of defense against AI driven attacks."

Frame Security has 40 employees in Israel and the US. According to its announcement it serves dozens of large enterprises around the world, among them AlphaSense and Louis Dreyfus Company.

Team8 managing partner Liran Grinberg, who was one of the first investors in the company, said, "Up to now, organizations have dealt with human cyber risk using static tools and processes that haven’t changed in the past decade. Security training and simulations are mostly generic for all industries and all workers, and take place in isolation from employees’ daily work environment.

"Frame Security offers a new way of responding to the human cyber risk in organizations, based on creating security simulations and training using AI specially for the specific enterprise and industry, personally tailored for the various employees in the enterprise, and incorporating training and awareness in the enterprise’s existing work processes."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2026.

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