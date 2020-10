Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 91-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 126-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Hashfela St. was sold for NIS 3.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 115-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Bnei Binyamin St. in the Herzliya Yaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emma Tauber St. was sold for NIS 2.52 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Ibn Gbriol St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE-MAX - Star).

Rehovot: A 100-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with two balconies, storage room, elevator and parking on Yehuda Gorodsky St. was sold for NIS 2.15. A 140-sq.m., five-room, third floor duplex apartment with a 28-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Shderot Chen was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 100-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking in Pardes Hanna was sold for NIS 915,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa Bay - Krayot: A 88-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room and parking on Haviva Reich St. in Kiryat Bialik was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 97-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator, and parking on Dakar St. in Kiryat Motzkin was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room on Shvil Hamodiin St. in Kiryat Motzkin was sold for NIS 575,000. A 140-sq.m., six-room garden apartment with a 80-sq.m. garden, storage room, and two parking spaces on Haneviim St. in Kiryat Ata was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with two balconies, a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ha'ela St. in Kiryat Ata was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 106-sq.m., 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Vered St. in Kiryat Motzkin was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - Family).

