The annual rate of inflation in Israel has dropped to just 1.1%, near the lower bound of the Bank of Israel’s 1-3% target range, yet the interest rate remains unchanged. The Monetary Committee decided yesterday to hold the rate at 3.25% for the second consecutive time, citing the sharp depreciation of the shekel, global expectations of interest rate hikes, and both local and global uncertainty. Since the previous interest rate decision, the shekel has lost 7.6% of its value against the US dollar and 5.1% against the euro, a development that could reignite inflationary pressures within the economy.

Talking to "Globes" following the announcement, Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron explained why the Bank decided not to continue a trend of interest rate cuts, despite the sharp decline in inflation.

"First of all, we have lowered the interest rate; we have already implemented five cuts, three of them consecutive," said Yaron. "We are in an environment shrouded in uncertainty, uncertainties that are both global and local, spanning a wide range of areas."

Yaron says that the bank does not limit itself to examining current inflation. "We no longer look solely at one recent data point or another. Looking ahead, inflation is expected to rise toward the middle of the target range in 2027, and forecasters are already projecting that, a year from now, it will be above the midpoint of the range.

"The depreciation of the currency coupled with a high probability of further interest rate hikes globally will continue to exert inflationary pressure. Furthermore, we see an economy with a high level of activity and low unemployment. Taking all of this into account, it is crucial that we continue to act with responsibility and caution."

"The exchange rate is volatile, but the direction is clear"

One of the primary factors behind the decision is the sharp depreciation of the shekel. Since the previous interest rate decision, the Israeli currency has weakened by 7.6% against the US dollar, partly because of the turmoil in global stock markets. This depreciation could drive up the cost of imported goods and push inflation back upward.

Asked to what extent the foreign exchange market influenced the decision, Yaron noted that some of the impact of the depreciation was already factored into inflation forecasts. "We know that appreciation generally leads to a moderation in inflation, while depreciation works in the opposite direction. We have various historical estimates. It should be understood that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the exchange rate’s transmission mechanism has been volatile, though the general direction is clear to us."

Yaron warned that the anticipated interest rate differentials between Israel and the rest of the world could intensify pressure on prices. "The fact that significant depreciation has already occurred, compounded by the likelihood that interest rate gaps will widen further, will exert even greater inflationary pressure."

The institutions and the Shekel: "We’ve taken steps to mitigate the impact"

In the interview, Yaron also addressed the growing impact of investment institutions on the exchange rate. In recent years, the institutions have expanded their exposure to foreign stock markets, primarily in the US, and their hedging activities have emerged as a key factor in dollar-shekel trading.

Asked how the Bank of Israel is dealing with the exchange rate’s increasing sensitivity to fluctuations in US stock markets, Yaron replied: "First of all, let me put it this way: the foreign exchange market is one of the deepest markets in Israel, if not the deepest. Generally speaking, we want to see it as a free market driven by its own participants."

Nevertheless, the governor noted that the Bank of Israel had already taken measures designed to mitigate the possible impact of investment institutions’ activities on the exchange rate. "Following the events of the Covid-19 pandemic and other incidents, we took action regarding institutional investors, which manage trillions of shekels in assets and allocate a significant portion to overseas markets, primarily in the US. In coordination with the Capital Markets Authority, we initiated a requirement for them to hold at least a portion of these investments through 'spot' or direct holdings rather than through futures contracts," he said, explaining that the object of this move was to mitigate market pressure during sharp downturns, drawing lessons from past events.

"We’ll decide whether to act on developers’ financing offers"

Another topic that arose in the interview was the future of the Bank of Israel’s restrictions on financing schemes offered by real estate developers, which are set to expire at the end of the year. These restrictions were originally imposed out of concern over transactions in which homebuyers pay only a small fraction of the purchase price upon signing, deferring the remainder to a later date.

"These restrictions were implemented primarily from a consumer-protection perspective," Yaron explained. "The goal is, first and foremost, to ensure that buyers fully understand the nature of the transaction they are entering into, and, hopefully, that they also undergo a full underwriting process."

Yaron noted that a shift in market behavior had been observed since the restrictions were introduced. "Over a period of time, we have indeed seen an improvement in this situation, as well as a reduction in the prevalence of these transactions."

However, Yaron acknowledged that developers have developed new financing models. "Naturally, there is creativity in the sector, and other types of transactions have emerged," he said, adding that this "facilitates continued purchases in the market, which in itself is a positive thing."

As to whether the Bank of Israel will extend existing restrictions or impose new ones, the governor said, "We are, of course, monitoring the situation. We will decide exactly what course of action to take, whether to extend the current measures or make slight adjustments in the near future. As always, we will handle this in an orderly fashion, through our internal staff work."

Yaron also addressed the future of the correspondent banking arrangements that facilitate banking ties between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The current arrangement is set to expire at the end of the year, and the Ministry of Finance is examining alternatives.

"As you know, the existing banking arrangements are slated to remain in place until the end of the year. It is important to find an alternative solution, and there are several possible paths," Yaron said. "We are, of course, assisting the accountant general as much as we can in this matter; it is clearly vital that correspondent banking operations should continue."

Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia: "It fosters stability"

Towards the end of the interview, Yaron was asked about Jensen Huang’s return to the role of Nvidia CEO, following the turbulence the company has experienced in recent weeks, and what this development might mean for the Israeli economy.

"Naturally, I won’t go into specific details," Yaron replied. "Nvidia is, of course, a company of global significance, and it is certainly highly consequential for the Israeli economy. I believe Israel possesses excellent human capital. The company’s presence here is not arbitrary; it likely fosters greater stability from Israel’s perspective. Furthermore, there are compelling reasons for the expansion of their campus here and for Israel’s continued appeal to Nvidia."

Asked about Huang’s personal role in driving investment in Israel, Yaron emphasized that it was more than a matter of a decision by a single individual. "It is clear that he has a significant role in this respect, but I would say that there is also the fundamental aspect of human capital, the employees and what they offer the company. There’s a reason for them being in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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