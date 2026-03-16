Club Med lets stranded Israelis stay on for free

While thousands of Israelis are seeking a way of getting back home, some are enjoying an extended vacation at no extra cost. Club Med has decided to allow Israeli guests whose homeward flights have been cancelled to stay on at its resorts until they find a replacement flight.

This means an extended stay at all-inclusive five-star resorts. Many Israelis are staying at Club Med resorts in Phuket in Thailand, the Seychelles, and Mauritius.

It is not only Club Med guests who are benefiting from extended hospitality. In the UAE, a presidential order has been sent to hotel proprietors instructing them to continue hosting guests who are stranded in the country, at no charge, and to send the bill to the government.

There, however, unlike in Club Med’s tranquil resorts, vacationers are having to cope with a direct security threat from Iranian missiles and UAVs. Furthermore, many travelers report that the hotels have not implemented the UAE government’s policy, and that they have had to pay for their lengthened stays.

In Israel, no government financing has been offered, but many hotels have offered discounts to stranded travelers. The large hotel chains, such as Dan, Fattal, and Isrotel, have offered discounts of 15-30%, and some smaller chains have also done so.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2026.

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