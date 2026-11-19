The British sanctions imposed on eight construction and architecture firms operating beyond the Green Line are a worrying signal of the ways in which the UK could disrupt the Israeli economy. So says Trevor Asserson, a senior partner at Asserson Law Offices, which operates in corporate law in both Israel and the UK, and the head of the firm’s group tasked with navigating the new "British sanctions laws."

According to Asserson, who has been active in legal petitions and campaigns against the BBC’s biased coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is "growing concern in the Israeli business landscape" over the implications of British sanctions.

In September, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced that the UK would fundamentally alter its approach to the issue of settlements and its relationship with Israel. He pledged to ban the import of settlement-produced goods, promised further restrictions on arms exports to Israel, characterized the actions of settlers in Judea and Samaria as "ethnic cleansing," and vowed to oppose any financial or material support for the construction of settlements. Since then, Miliband has refused to rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions on Israeli banks that provide mortgages or financing to construction companies operating in the territories.

These developments have sparked fears about financial sanctions against Israeli institutions, measures that would effectively sever their access to international markets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is already exploring the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of circumventing such sanctions.

The real danger: Expansion of sanctions

The package of sanctions announced this week arrived sooner than expected. Miliband said in September that formulating the sanctions would take between six and nine months. The package announced yesterday targets eight companies: Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea and Samaria Ltd., S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd., Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd, and Z.F. Building Company Ltd. The UK is also sanctioning Tzav 9, an Israeli movement whose stated mission is to stop humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip."

According to Asserson, the implications of this British policy remain unclear, and everything hinges on which companies find themselves on the UK’s prohibited list. "The consequences could range from a minor impact on a few companies to a devastating blow to the entire Israeli economy," Asserson told "Globes".

"Any British company that continues to provide services to the sanctioned construction firms could now face criminal prosecution, fines, and even the risk of imprisonment for its executives," he explains. "However, since these Israeli companies probably lack significant ties to the UK, they might simply choose to ignore the sanctions." He further adds, "The real danger lies in the possibility of an expansion of the sanctions. Israeli companies providing energy, water, insurance, banking, or other services to Jews living in Judea and Samaria, or in certain areas of Jerusalem, could find themselves subject to sanctions similar to those imposed on the construction firms."

If the British government decides to extend the sanctions to include banks, Asserson warns, the repercussions could spread throughout the entire Israeli economy.

"Once a bank is placed on the British sanctions list, any bank with a branch in the UK is prohibited from maintaining business relations with it; doing so would risk criminal prosecution," he explains.

"Given London’s central position in international financial markets, an Israeli bank added to the sanctions list could effectively find itself cut off from the global financial system. The result could be devastating for the Israeli economy, and, naturally, for the relationship between the UK and Israel," Asserson warns.

Israel has yet to announce countermeasures.

Asserson does not rule out the possibility of a legal battle in the UK over the sanctions, and describes the legal basis for their adoption as "flimsy." "The British Foreign Secretary relies on an advisory opinion issued in 2024 by the International Court of Justice, which posits that an Israeli presence in any part of Judea and Samaria constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law; in other words, a war crime. However, this advisory opinion carries no binding authority under international law," Asserson points out.

"Nevertheless, the British government has chosen to treat it as a final and definitive ruling on a complex issue that is the subject of deep controversy in international law. The British government’s strategy is, at best, muddled and inconsistent; at worst, it is tainted by dishonesty and malicious intent," he added.

Israel has not yet announced any response to the British move, but has pledged to examine "new ways to strengthen the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, and to protect all those participating in the building of the Land of Israel in accordance with government decisions against attempts to cause harm," as Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar wrote this week. The government operates an indemnification mechanism for Israeli businesses in the settlements that are adversely affected by export bans or requirements to label their products; the same applies to academic institutions operating beyond the Green Line that are ineligible to participate in the European Union’s Horizon research program.

"As in the past, Israel will take countermeasures in response to the British move. Various potential components of this response are currently being considered. Once decisions are reached, they will be announced," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.