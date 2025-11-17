search
Front > News

Elbit Systems announces huge mystery deal

Elbit Systems PULS artillery system credit: Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems PULS artillery system credit: Elbit Systems
17 Nov, 2025 9:47
שלח תגובה במיילDean Shmuel Elmas

The company specified neither the customer nor what it will supply.

Elbit Systems (TASE:ELST; Nasdaq: ELST) announced a huge strategic deal this morning, amounting to $2.3 billion, with an international customer. Elbit Systems did not disclose the identity of the customer, or even on which continent it is located. The company says that the deal will be spread over eight years, but has not specified what it will be supplying.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said of the deal, "This contract provides important recognition of our unique technological capabilities and significantly enhances our efforts to equip our customers with advanced and relevant solutions."

Elbit Systems is due to release its third quarter financials tomorrow (Tuesday).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Elbit Systems PULS artillery system credit: Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems PULS artillery system credit: Elbit Systems
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018