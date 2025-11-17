Elbit Systems announces huge mystery deal

Elbit Systems (TASE:ELST; Nasdaq: ELST) announced a huge strategic deal this morning, amounting to $2.3 billion, with an international customer. Elbit Systems did not disclose the identity of the customer, or even on which continent it is located. The company says that the deal will be spread over eight years, but has not specified what it will be supplying.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said of the deal, "This contract provides important recognition of our unique technological capabilities and significantly enhances our efforts to equip our customers with advanced and relevant solutions."

Elbit Systems is due to release its third quarter financials tomorrow (Tuesday).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2025.

