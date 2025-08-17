Elbit Systems European customer for $1.6b deal named

Last week Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced that a European country had signed a $1.63 billion contract for the supply of a range of defense solutions, for delivery over a five year period. "Globes" has learned that the customer is Serbia.

The order consists of two groups of products. The first group includes long-range precision strike artillery-rocket systems and a broad-spectrum of unmanned reconnaissance and loitering aerial combat systems, from operational to tactical ranges, including personally operated drones. In the second group are sophisticated ISTAR capabilities, including SIGINT, COMINT and electronic warfare systems. Enabled intelligence collection and processing systems will also be delivered, along with advanced electro-optical (E/O) and night-vision systems, combat vehicle upgrade, and protective systems. In addition, Elbit Systems will deliver comprehensive military digitalization and Network Combat Solution, based on the last software generation and cutting-edge hardware communication equipment. This includes intelligence solutions from the C4ISR suite of command-and-control applications.

The deal is big by historical standards. The biggest-ever deal by an Israeli defense company is the sale of the Arrow 3 by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to Germany in 2023 for $3.5 billion. At the end of June, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems won a tender from the Romanian Ministry of Defense to purchase a short-range and ultra-short-range air defense system (V/SHORAD) for about $2.2 billion. Before the Arrow 3 sale, the record sale was of the Barak 8 missile systems (MRSAM) manufactured by IAI to India in April 2017, for approximately $1.6 billion and a month later, the naval version of Barak 8 missiles were sold to India for an additional $630 million.

No response has been forthcoming from Elbit Systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.