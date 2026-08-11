Elbit Systems beats analysts, backlog reaches new peak

Defense company Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) reports a new peak in its orders backlog, which reached $32 billion at the end of the second quarter. At the end of 2025 it was $28 billion.

Elbit Systems’ second quarter revenue was $2.29 billion, 16% more than in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The company posted a non-GAAP net profit of $199 million (NIS 600 million), up 32% in comparison with the corresponding quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were $4.14, beating the consensus analysts’ estimate of $3.68.

Elbit Systems says that 73% of its orders backlog comes from outside Israel, and that 42% of it will be carried out by the end of 2027. The company sees the rise in demand continuing.

"Elbit Systems continues to invest in R&D to secure our future growth. Our increased capital investments in production infrastructure reflect a disciplined approach to scaling the business, enhancing execution, increasing capacity, and supporting our ability to deliver at scale, while converting backlog into sustainable revenue and earnings growth," company president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said.

On the other hand, the company notes that "As a result of the war and the other conflicts in the Middle East, some of Elbit Systems' operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others increases in transportation costs and delays due to factors such as the Houthi movement attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, material and component shortages and elevated prices, employee call-ups for reserve duty, limitations imposed by some countries on engagement with Israel and attacks on some of Elbit Systems' global facilities by anti-Israeli organizations."

Elbit Systems has a market cap of NIS 121 billion after a 41% rise in its share price so far this year and a 240% rise within three years. Since the peak reached in March this year, the share price has declined by 16%. In today’s trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Elbit Systems is down 5.2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2026.

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