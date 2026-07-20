Elbit Systems wins US orders worth $370m

Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America, LLC had been awarded several contracts from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) totaling over $370 million. The orders will be supplied by May 2029.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "These new awards demonstrate Elbit Systems of America’s continued contribution to enhancing the security and defense capabilities of the United States."

The announcement comes on the day that Elbit Systems UK (ESUK) opens its display at the Farnborough International Air Show, which lasts until Friday. The Elbit Systems subsidiary has been supplying advanced defense technologies to the British armed forces for over two decades.

"As a British company employing over 650 skilled professionals across 15 sites nationwide, ESUK provides the British armed forces with a broad portfolio of advanced defence solutions. ESUK currently delivers a series of synthetic training solutions that ensure military personnel are mission-ready for the demands of modern operations. Alongside this, ESUK provided cutting-edge Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), including Thor and 17Magni-X, to the British Army - providing enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. ESUK is also a key partner on the Royal Navy’s Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) programme, providing next-generation electromagnetic warfare systems to the Royal Navy’s front-line fleet," Elbit System said in a press release.

On show at Farnborough is ESUK’s X-Sight Helmet Mounted Display (HMD), which provides pilots with a visual overlay of tactical flight and mission data, combined with sensor information across a wide field of view, providing better visibility for hazards like power lines, as well as threats including UAS and enemy aircraft.

ESUK is also presenting pilot and mission training solutions; airborne self-protection suites with electronic warfare (EW) capabilities; and Elbit Systems’ laser technologies, including the company’s next-generation airborne laser under development.

Following the acquisition of UK company UAV?Tactical?Systems?Ltd.?(U-TacS) earlier this year, ESUK will discuss the plan for the business. The company says that U-TacS is central to ESUK’s growth plans in the UK, aiming to manufacture a series of capabilities, including autonomous persistent effectors. as well as the capabilities it can offer to the UK Ministry of Defence and to wider industry.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2026.

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