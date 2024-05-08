Elbit teams with Lufthansa unit on UAVs for German Navy

German airline Lufthansa, through its Lufthansa Technik subsidiary, is teaming with Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) on an expected deal for the supply of eight Hermes 900 Starliner reconnaissance and attack UAVs to the German Navy, Reuters reports. Reuters cites Lufthansa Technik as saying that the joint project will be presented at the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA in Berlin in June.

According to the report, Elbit and Lufthansa Technik signed a memorandum of understanding in January, but not yet a formal contract. "Lufthansa Technik will be responsible for maintenance and staff training, while Elbit will be in charge of the production of the drones. The project's value wasn't disclosed by either side," Reuters states, adding that Elbit Systems "declined to comment."

Separately, Elbit Systems has announced a contract worth approximately $53 million to supply its Crossbow Unmanned Turreted 120mm Soft Recoil Mortar Systems to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for installation on Pandur 6x6 APC wheeled armored vehicles for a European customer. The contract will be performed over a period of six years.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda (Udi) Vered said, "We are proud to receive the first order from a leading international costumer for our state-of-the-art Crossbow Unmanned Turreted Mortar System. The turreted mortar, with its precise guided round, reaffirms our commitment to developing and providing innovative and advanced land systems as solutions to the evolving needs of the modern battlefield."

