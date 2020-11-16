Etihad Airways launching daily Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, the second largest airline in the UAE after Emirates, has announced that it will begin operating flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on March 28, 2021. The Abu Dhabi flag carrier, which made its maiden flight to Tel Aviv at the end of October, will operate a daily flight beginning in March, on a regular schedule. In announcing the launch of the route, Etihad said it would fly to Tel Aviv "the economic and technological center of Israel."

The airline also said that "the launch of flights follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel."

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "The commencement of scheduled flights is a historic moment and as an airline, cements Etihad’s commitment to growing opportunities for trade and tourism not just between the two countries but also within the region and beyond."

The airline mentions not only the tourism possibilities opened up for Israelis, but also that the new service will "give Emiratis and UAE residents the opportunity to discover Israel’s historical sites, beaches, restaurants and nightlife."

The airline says that "departures will be conveniently timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the Etihad network including China, India, Thailand and Australia."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020