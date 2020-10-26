Israir schedules daily Dubai flights from December 2

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. will launch daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from December 2. The airline had said that it will also be operating flights to Abu Dhabi but while Dubai allows tourists to enter without going into isolation, Abu Dhabi insists on 14 days isolation. Tourists entering all parts of the UAE including Dubai must present a negative Covid-19 test result from the 96 hours before the flight.

Israir fares for a Tel Aviv - Dubai return flight start from $280 and the carrier is also selling $500 packages including the flight and three nights in a five star hotel (such as the Hilton Habtoor or the Marriott Marquis).

The flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai lasts three and a half hours and in December tourists can expect warm weather. A delegation of Israeli travel agents will be flying to Dubai this week and their declared aim will be to fill the city's empty hotels this winter with Israeli tourists and help ease the crisis in the UAE's tourist industry caused by the pandemic. Dubai will pose a very real threat to Eilat this winter, which relies on Israelis more than Europeans for winter tourism, especially this winter.

From January, Arkia Airlines Ltd. will also be operating daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai. The two major UAE carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways are also expected to launch flights to Tel Aviv in January.

