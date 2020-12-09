First vaccine consignment arrives in Israel

The first consignment of Pfizer vaccine shots against Covid-19 landed in Israel this morning, one day earlier than previously reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein were on the tarmac at Ben Gurion airport as the vaccinations were unloaded from a DHL Express cargo aircraft.

Details about the number of shots that arrived were kept under wraps although tomorrow a second consignment of vaccinations will arrive on a United Airlines flight from Brussels to Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu said, "I believe in this vaccine. I expect that it will be awarded the appropriate approval in the coming days and I want Israel's citizens to be vaccinated and for that to happen, I will serve as an example and I plan to be the first to be vaccinated with this vaccine in Israel. I'm sure that many of you will also do this. We can see the end of the virus. This is a day of celebration in Israel.

Israel will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine once US FDA approval is granted.

