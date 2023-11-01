Foreign passport holders leaving Gaza Strip

News agency AP reports that people holding foreign passports have begun to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafiah crossing into Egypt. Earlier this morning, it was reported that agreement had been reached between Israel, Egypt and Hamas, through the mediation of Qatar and in liaison with the US, for foreign passport holders to leave the territory.

The IDF has released the names of nine IDF soldiers killed in action in the Gaza Strip. Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said that the IDF casualties were "a hard and painful blow" and extended condolences to the families concerned. "The significant achievements of the intense fighting deep into the Gaza Strip unfortunately carry a heavy price. We are ready and prepared for the long, complex campaign required in the Gaza Strip. With determination and persistence, we shall be victorious."

In Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF spotted many Hamas terrorists gathering in a multi-storey building. The building was close to a school, and medical center, and government offices. The IDF troops called in an air strike on the terrorists in the building. The Air Force also attacked a vehicle carrying anti-tank missiles that was moving towards the Israeli forces.

The Palestinians reported many civilian casualties in the strike. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian permanent observer at the United Nations, said the Israeli attack on Jabalia was a crime, and he called on the International Criminal Court to take action against those responsible.

The governments of Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassador from Israel, and the Bolivian government has decided to break off diplomatic relations with Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the Bolivian decision "a surrender to terror and to the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran."

The US State Department has confirmed that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will come to Israel on Friday. Blinken is also due to visit other countries in the region. Blinken talked to President Isaac Herzog yesterday and stressed the need to minimize casualties among non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. He reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile the IDF has moved missile ships into the Red Sea, in response to missile and drone attacks aimed at Eilat by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

