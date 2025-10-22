Germany to buy Rafael Spike missiles for €2b

The German Army has decided to procure Spike missiles from Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for €2 billion. The Spike advanced anti-tank missile series, considered one of the most sought-after in the world, is manufactured by Eurospike - a joint venture founded in 2004 by Rafael (20%) and two German defense giants Rheinmetall and Diehl (40% each).

The Eurospike, Rafael EVP and general manager of the Land and Naval Systems Division Tzvi Marmor recently told "Globes" opens a marketing window by allowing the Israeli company to deal with geopolitical constraints in foreign markets. "There is geopolitics that affects the ability to sell and the need for local solutions, when it has the advantage of not being known as an Israeli company."

As part of this partnership, most of the production is carried out in Europe, and the official export figures only include Rafael's share of the overall deal's revenue.

"Rafael's relationship with Rheinmetall and Diehl is amazing, and has proven itself," a senior defense official tells Globes. "Portraying the deals as German as part of Eurospike is a smart move by Rafael, which has resulted in Spike becoming NATO's unofficial missile and the most sought-after missile in the world. This is a model of how an Israeli company should operate, by joining forces with European players."

The Spike series includes a wide range of models, adapted to different ranges and diverse platforms. The lightest model, Tact (Spike SR), weighs about 10 kilograms, is shoulder-launched and is designed for ranges of up to 2 kilometers. At the other end of the scale is the NLOS Spike known as Tammuz, which weighs about 71 kilograms, is capable of hitting a target from a distance of up to 32 kilometers, and is launched from land, air or sea platforms. However, the highest demand worldwide is for the Spike LR models (for a range of 4 kilometers) and the Spike LR2, which is capable of reaching a range of 5.5 kilometers from the ground and 10 kilometers from the air.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.