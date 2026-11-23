A month ago, Israir Group (TASE: ISRG) CEO Uri Sirkis declared that the company’s growth potential exceeded that of El Al, and that it could double its value. Since then, a series of strategic moves have signaled the company’s direction: an agreement with American Airlines, entry into long-haul flights, the acquisition of new aircraft, the expansion of maintenance operations, and an attempt to acquire Arkia. Meanwhile, the company is preparing for the release of its financial statements at the end of the month.

"If you look at the growth engines Israir has developed, its chances of doubling in size are greater than El Al’s," Sirkis said at the Investment Generation Festival on October 15, hosted by Habayit Hafinansi in partnership with *Globes*.

On that occasion, Sirkis presented an ambitious vision for the airline, controlled by Rami Levy, which includes expanding the aircraft fleet, entering the long-haul flight market, engaging in international maintenance operations, investing in the hotel sector, and increasing passenger numbers to three million as early as next year.

A month later, these plans appear to be taking shape on the ground. Israir has signed a commercial cooperation agreement with American Airlines, launched direct flights to New York, signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire an additional A320-200 aircraft for $17 million, and even tried its luck in negotiations to acquire its competitor Arkia. The company is expanding its maintenance center in Cyprus and developing new revenue streams beyond its traditional passenger airline business.

These moves do not necessarily guarantee that the company will meet its stated growth targets, and some are still in the planning or evaluation stages, but collectively, they signal the shift in direction to which Sirkis seeks to steer Israir: transforming it from an airline focused primarily on short- and medium-haul flights to Europe and vacation destinations into an aviation and tourism group with long-haul operations, independent infrastructure, and a broader international footprint.

Teaming with American Airlines

The latest development, announced over the weekend, is a partnership with American Airlines-one of the world’s largest carriers. Under the agreements signed between the two companies, Israir will be able to market flights to New York, as well as connecting flights operated by American to destinations across the US, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The agreement encompasses interline arrangements, codesharing, and other commercial terms.

This means Israir can now offer its customers itineraries that include a direct flight from Tel Aviv to New York, with onward connections to other destinations via American Airlines’ flight network. Israir can thus compete for passengers whose final destination is not New York, without needing to operate flights to each of those cities itself. The agreement is designed to address two key limitations that Israir has faced since entering the US market: the lack of connecting flights, and the fact that the airline does not operate flights to New York on Saturdays. According to Sirkis, both limitations have restricted the company’s potential customer base; this new collaboration could change that picture.

"One of our current drawbacks is the lack of connecting flights, which reduces our potential by 20%-25%," says Sirkis. "Furthermore, some people wish to return to Israel on a Saturday, or a Thursday evening, and under our new arrangement, they will be able to do so via American."

In other words, the agreement enables Israir to offer its customers the option to return to Israel even on days when Israir itself does not operate flights. For the company, this represents an expansion of its target market, and not just the addition of new destinations to its route map.

Sirkis estimates that the agreement could expand the potential market by about 25%. He adds that if the company successfully capitalizes on the commercial opportunities in the deal, the revenue could reach $20-40 million or more annually.

The passenger experience is also a key part of the strategy. Sirkis acknowledges that Israir faces a certain disadvantage in comparison with its competitors when it comes to flight frequency, but he notes that the connection to American Airlines’ Terminal 8 at JFK Airport, located very close to the entrance, offers passengers an exceptionally convenient transit experience.

He adds that the company is also working on arrangements to shorten security screening queues, particularly for frequent flyers; these measures are expected to be ready within six weeks to two months.

The agreement may also open the door for Israir to expand its operations to Miami. "For us, this is a major development," Sirkis concludes. "If we execute this correctly, the market could double in size."

The goal: Three million passengers next year

The collaboration with American Airlines is part of a broader strategy. Sirkis previously set a target of three million passengers for next year, partly thanks to an increase in the number of takeoff and landing slots allocated to Israir at Ben Gurion Airport. In its strategic plan for 2030, Israir has set an even more ambitious goal: 3.5 million passengers per year.

To achieve this, the company plans to expand its aircraft fleet considerably. It envisages that by 2030 the fleet will consist of ten narrow-body aircraft, five wide-body aircraft, and at least four private aircraft. Currently, Israir operates seven owned aircraft and four others under dry lease.

At the same time, Israir has begun shifting its aircraft ownership mix. In early November, the company announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding to purchase an Airbus A320-200, which it currently operates under a dry lease (i.e., with its own crew) for $17.05 million.

The company estimates that buying the aircraft could improve its cash flow by approximately $3 million annually and boost profitability by about $1 million per year. However, the deal also entails engine maintenance work costing roughly $11 million, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2027.

Perhaps the most ambitious manifestation of Israir’s plans is its attempt to acquire Arkia. In early November, the company confirmed that it had been approached about the possible acquisition of its competitor. Shortly thereafter, Sirkis sent a letter to employees explaining that the investments Israir has made in recent years, in aircraft, a maintenance center, the hotel sector, and technology, had positioned it as a significant potential buyer.

Although the move did not ultimately come to fruition, the very fact that Israir was considered as a potential buyer highlights the shift in status the company seeks to achieve. Rather than relying solely on organic growth, it is exploring expansion through acquisitions, aiming to reshape the competitive landscape of the industry. Sirkis himself even remarked to "Globes" last week that he would not rule out a future merger with Arkia’s new owners.

Challenges

Alongside this expansion, Sirkis does not overlook the challenges the company faces. In October, he estimated that jet fuel prices were negatively impacting Israir’s bottom line by $30-40 million annually. Against this backdrop, Sirkis noted that the company had implemented efficiency measures, including a workforce reduction of about 5%.

These difficulties are also reflected in the financial results for the first half of 2026. Israir concluded the period with a loss of $32 million, a larger loss than in the corresponding period last year. Revenue totaled $249.5 million, representing an 8.6% decline. The company attributed a significant portion of this setback to Operation Roaring Lion against Iran, which disrupted flight operations and led to cancellations.

Israir’s challenge lies not merely in increasing its fleet size or volume of operations, but in demonstrating that this growth translates into profitability. The third-quarter financial reports, due to be released at the end of November, will provide further insight into the company’s performance following the launch of its New York route.

Ultimately, the vision presented by Sirkis in October is beginning to take shape: Israir is expanding its long-haul operations, building a network of destinations through partnerships, investing in its aircraft fleet, and seeking to develop additional revenue streams. The agreement with American Airlines is a prime example of the company moving beyond merely increasing the number of flights it operates directly; it is now also looking to broaden the range of services it offers.

It remains to be seen whether these moves will succeed in leading Israir toward the goal set by Sirkis-doubling the scale of its operations and transforming it into a far more significant aviation player-or whether the investments and operational challenges will make it difficult for the company to translate these ambitions into financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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