Law firms APM and Dr. Eyal Bressler merge

After a break of several months without mergers between major law firms, the first merger of 2025 has taken place: the firm of Dr. Eyal Bressler & Co., which specializes in intellectual property, is merging with Amit Pollak Matalon & Co. (APM). Twelve lawyers and patent attorneys from Dr. Eyal Bressler & Co. will join APM, which numbered 94 lawyers at the beginning of 2024.

Adv. Dr. Eyal Bressler will head the patents practice at APM. Following the merger, the intellectual property services that the firm offers will expand to include registration of patents in Israel and around the world.

The firm of Dr. Eyal Bressler & Co. was founded more than two decades ago. It specializes in patents, trademarks, and intellectual property litigation. It advises technology companies in agriculture, genetic engineering, medical devices, and other fields. Among its best known clients are Zoom, WhatsApp, Meta, and TikTok, luxury car companies Bugatti and Porsche, fashion brands Michael Kors and Christian Dior, and international pharmaceuticals companies Takeda and Gilead Sciences.

The firm also advises prominent Israeli pharmaceuticals companies, among them CTS and Rafa, and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Ariel University, Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, the Volcani Insitute, and Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg.

Dr. Eyal Bressler, a patents expert, holds a doctorate in biotechnology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He chairs the Standing Committee of Development and IP of international patent attorneys organization AIPPI, and is a board member of the organization’s Israel branch.

APM is managed by Adv. Yonatan Altman, Adv. Yoav Etzyon, and Adv. Racheli Guz-Lavi. The firm is ranked nineteenth in size in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.