Israeli AI enterprise platform co Unframe raises $50m

Israeli AI enterprise platform developer Unframe today emerged from stealth with $50 million in funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, Third Point Ventures, SentinelOne Ventures and Cerca Partners.

Unframe’s turnkey AI solutions enable companies to solve any enterprise AI use case at scale with fully functional, customized AI solutions for businesses in a matter of hours, rather than months. In under a year, Unframe has achieved remarkable traction, with millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and partnering with dozens of large enterprises worldwide.

The company was founded by CEO Shay Levi, COO Larissa Schneider and VP R&D Adi Azarya. Levi brings broad industry expertise as the cofounder of API security company Noname Security, which was sold to Akamai for $500 million.

Levi said, "Our AI solutions are built to do more than just improve traditional enterprise workflows. For too long, businesses hungry to innovate have been slowed by costly legacy software and services companies. We’ve reimagined what’s possible by creating a platform that challenges the status quo of enterprise software and empowers companies to save time, cut costs, and modernize the way they operate."

He added, "Unframe’s vision is to be the strategic partner for all enterprise AI needs - delivering perfectly adapted solutions across every team, department, and workflow without the need for multiple vendors. This is the future of enterprise software and we’re thrilled to lead the way."

The latest investment funds will support Unframe’s international expansion and sales growth, while enhancing its platform by accelerating R&D and innovation.

