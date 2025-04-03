APM merges with 12 lawyers from Doron, Tikotzky Kantor, Gutman

Twelve lawyers from Doron, Tikotzky Kantor, Gutman law firm including founding partner Adv. Ronen Kantor, senior partner Adv. Giora Gutman, capital market department manager Adv. Rachel Goren Cavallero and partner and high-tech department head Adv. Efrat Hamami have joined Amit Pollak Matalon & Co. (APM) law firm.

With the addition of these 12 lawyers, APM will now have 135 lawyers. The lawyers joining have expertise in high-tech and venture capital, tech business, mergers and acquisitions and the capital market.

Three months ago intellectual property specialist law firm Dr. Eyal Bressler & Co. merged with APM and a year ago Dr. Shlomo Nass, one of the founders of Doron, Tikotzky Kantor, Gutman joined APM.

Adv. Kantor will join APM's management committee while the merged firm's capital market area will be managed by Adv. Daniel Marcovici, who has headed these activities for four years, together with Adv. Gutman.

Adv. Kantor specializes in the US and Israeli capital markets and has major experience in initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate governance and financing, including international mergers and acquisitions. He represents companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and the US and Canadian stock exchanges and supports tech companies and investors as part of commercial transactions, raising capital and various investment rounds.

Adv. Gutman also specializes in the Israeli and US capital markets. Adv. Cavallero supports tech companies and investors in commercial transactions and raising capital; and Adv. Hamami supports companies operating on the Israeli capital market in public offerings and private placements and supporting financing deals.

"Multiply strength in the fields of high-tech and the capital market"

APM will this year mark 70 years since its establishment. The firm handles civil-commercial law, high-tech, real estate, intellectual property, taxation, commercial litigation, capital market, insolvency and more. The law firm is managed by Adv. Yonatan Altman, Adv. Yoav Etzyon, and Adv. Racheli Guz-Lavi.

Adv. Altman said, "We are proud to announce the further expansion of our firm with a significant merger that will multiply strengths in the fields of high-tech and the capital market. Merging with experienced lawyers Ronen, Giora, Racheli, Efrat and their entire team to Amit, Pollak, Matalon provides a significant expansion and deepening of the firm's expertise."

Doron, Tikotzky Kantor, Gutman law firm says, "Since the founding of Doron Tikotsky & Co. about 30 years ago, we have been focused on our core activities, primarily real estate and urban renewal, taxes and civil and commercial litigation - areas in which the scale of activity has increased significantly in recent years. We continue to focus on the firm's core activities and wish Adv. Ronen Kantor, his partners and his team great success in their new home."

Adv. Kantor added: "We are pleased to join the Amit Pollak Matalon law firm. "Combining our forces will allow us to provide added value to our clients in both the local and international arenas."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.