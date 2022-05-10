Nvidia to hire 1,000 more in Israel

Nvidia Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA), the semiconductor company with the largest market cap in the US ($422 billion), has announced its intention of expanding its activity in Israel. The company is setting out to recruit a further 1,000 people in Israel over the coming year, in addition to the 1,000 recruited since it bought Israeli semiconductor company Mellanox two years ago.

The 1,000 new hires will join Nvidia's 3,000-strong workforce in Israel. Nvidia will recruit software and hardware engineers, chip developers, architects, and researchers for posts at different levels of experience.

Adv. Gideon Rosenberg, head HR and deputy general counsel at Nvidia Israel said, " The continued expansion of our R&D center here demonstrates Nvidia’s confidence in the wealth of talent in Israel. We are recruiting a broad range of technical staff who will play an important role in working with our global team to develop groundbreaking products and solutions" .

Nvidia says that the new employees will support all the company's R&D activities being developed in Israel, such as accelerated networking, CPU and DPU chip design, software, hardware, and architecture teams. The developments will be for robotics, Nvidia's virtual reality and design collaboration platform Omniverse, and other products. Over the past year, Nvidia has added 600 staff in its seven sites across Israel -- from Tel Hai and Yokneam in the north, to Jerusalem, Raanana and Tel Aviv, to Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva in the south.

Besides its development activity, Nvidia also works to maintain the Israeli technology ecosystem through programs such as its Nvidia Inception program for nurturing new startups, in which over 350 Israeli companies take part, and its Nvidia Developer Program, which has thousands of Israeli developers as members.

Last year, Intel too announced that it was expanding R&D activity in Israel, and that it would construct a new campus in Haifa and recruit 1,000 new employees. Intel reports that it has met this target, and even exceeded it.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2022.

