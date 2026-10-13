Ondas, Palantir launch joint AI company

Defense technology company Ondas and American software giant Palantir Technologies today announced the founding of a new company, Regna AI, which will develop and install AI solutions for governments, security agencies, and organizations operating in sensitive environments. Ondas will be the sole owner of the new company, while Palantir will provide the technological infrastructure for training and operating AI models. The new company is American but is partly based on Ondas's 1,000 employees in Israel.

The establishment of the new company follows the rapid expansion of Ondas's business in the defense market, particularly in Israel. Ondas has acquired a series of companies in Israel in recent years, among them Airobotics, a developer of autonomous drone systems; Sentrycs, which specializes in detection and neutralizing drones; and Omnisys, which develops electronic systems for the defense market. These acquisitions have expanded Ondas's activity in drones, robotics, intelligence, and autonomous systems. Ondas is now also seeking to extend its activity to operational AI.

AI models without a network connection

Regna AI will focus on the development of AI models tailored to specific operational missions. In contrast to general models operated via external cloud services, the new company's systems are designed to operate in computer environments controlled by the customers, including military systems in the field. The idea is to enable governments and defense agencies to utilize AI capabilities while maintaining control over sensitive information, infrastructure, and how the models are used.

The systems are also designed to operate under conditions in which communications are limited or disrupted - a capability that is especially important on the battlefield. Among other things, the models are designed for incorporation in drones, land vehicles, ships, and in intelligence, surveillance, and patrol systems. They can help analyze information gathered from sensors and other sources, compare operational options, and propose changes in operational plans. According to the companies involved, operational decisions will still be subject to human examination and approval.

The announcement also said that Ondas would provide the initial financing for founding the company, while Palantir would provide the technological infrastructure through AIP, its AI platform. The engineering teams of the two companies will cooperate in adapting the models to the needs of various customers. The amount of the initial investment was not disclosed.

Regna AI's expected first customer: Ondas

The new company will be based on the existing collaboration between Ondas and Palantir in the SkyWeaver C41program, which integrates intelligence and surveillance systems operating at different heights and in different theaters, in addition to command and control systems. Regna AI's first customer is expected to be Ondas itself, but it plans to expand its activity later to governments, defense companies, and critical infrastructure organizations and industry. "No government should have to build its AI strategy on models or data infrastructure it does not control," said Ondas Chairman and CEO Eric Brock. He added that the new company was likely to become a foundational AI platform for the US Department of War, allied governments, and defense firms.

Palantir cofounder and CEO Alex Karp stated that models trained using operational knowhow and designated operational methods could outperform advanced general models. He emphasized that cooperation would also enable organizations incapable of financing independent development of advanced models to utilize AI capabilities tailored to their needs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2026.

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