Ondas buys Israeli co Gate Technologies for up to $390m

US defense company Ondas Technologies, which provides autonomous systems and advanced defense technologies, has announced the acquisition of Israeli company and its European affiliate, Bron Technologies. Ondas will pay $205 million immediately and up to an additional $185 million in milestone payments by the end of 2028.

Founded in 2006, Gate Technologies develops, manufactures, and licenses electronic fuzing systems. As weapon systems become smaller and more autonomous, there is a growing shift from mechanical fuzes to electronic solutions. Gate’s products are integrated into dozens of weapon systems worldwide, ranging from missiles and rockets to drones and loitering munitions.

The acquisition provides Ondas with a strategic capability in one of the defense industry's fastest-growing sectors: precision strikes from unmanned platforms. The global loitering munitions market is projected to soar from $5.4 billion in 2025 to around $13.3 billion by 2030. Concurrently, the acquisition of Bron Technologies’ operations in Poland will provide Ondas with a vital manufacturing, licensing, and distribution base in Europe, complementing the capabilities currently being established in the US ahead of planned product launches in 2027.

Ondas CEO Eric Brock said, "Gate is a strategic addition to Ondas. Demand for autonomous precision-strike systems is growing, and we intend to invest in its manufacturing capacity, engineering, and the expansion of its international operations."

Ondas Autonomous Systems co-CEO Oshri Lugassy added that the company plans to strengthen customer support and expand operations both in Israel and globally.

This acquisition is part of Ondas's expansion strategy in Israel, which began with the acquisition of the drone company Airobotics through a series of acquisitions of other Israeli defense firms, including Iron Drone, Sentrycs, Omnisys, Apeiro Motion Robotics Systems, and 4M Defense as well as Aran’s defense activities. It has also been reported that Ondas is also in talks to acquire another Israeli startup named Oz, founded by veterans of the Israeli army’s Unit 81.

Gate was represented in the acquisition by Advs. Eyal Sagi and Meiran Sandelson.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.