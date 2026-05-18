Ondas buys Israeli defense software co Omnisys for $200m

US defense technology company Ondas Holdings (Nasdaq: ONDS) has announced that it has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Omnisys Ltd., an Israeli developer of AI-powered Battle Resource Optimization (BRO) software for multi-domain defense planning and real-time decision-making. Ondas will pay $200 million for Omnisys.

Ondas chairman and CEO Erick Brock said, "Omnisys and its BRO platform will represent a major advancement of Ondas' customer-focused systems-of-systems roadmap for autonomous defense and security solutions."

Based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Omnisys has 185 employees in Israel and deals with one of the core challenges of modern defense systems: how to deal with the enormous amounts of data flowing from the various battlefields, and refine it into optimal and rapid decision-making. The Israeli company has been operating in the field for over 25 years, and provides operational systems for planning, optimization, mission management and real-time decision-making to leading armies worldwide.

Omnisys CEO Ofer Yarden said, "I am incredibly proud of what Omnisys has built over the years - a mission-driven company with exceptional people, a strong culture, and a deep commitment to contributing to the security of the State of Israel," said Ofer Yarden, CEO of Omnisys. "That mission led to the development of BRO, a unique, battle-proven capability that helps defense organizations optimize resources, accelerate operational decision-making, and execute complex missions in real time. We are excited to join Ondas and leverage its global reach and resources to expand the adoption of BRO across international defense markets."

Ondas Autonomous Systems co-CEO Oshri Lugassy added, "At Ondas Autonomous Systems, our mission is to deliver integrated, combat-proven technologies that operate as a unified force in the field. With the addition of Omnisys and its BRO platform, we believe we are adding one of the most advanced and operationally validated AI decision and battlefield orchestration engines into our architecture. This enables true closed-loop operations, connecting sensors, platforms, and effectors into a single intelligent operational framework capable of detecting, deciding, orchestrating, and acting in real time across complex and dynamic battle environments."

Ondas has been on a spending spree in Israel over the past year. In November 2025 the company acquired RoboTeam, which develops tactical ground robots, for about $80 million. About two months ago, the acquisition of the Israeli company INDO, which deals in heavy engineering equipment, was added for NIS 140 million. Previously Ondas had bought Israeli companies Airobotics, and Sentrycs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

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