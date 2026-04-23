Ondas Israel unit to protect World Cup venues from drones

As part of its acquisition spree in Israel, US company Ondas (Nasdaq: ONDS) last November bought Sentrycs, which develops and produces anti-drone technologies. Sentrycs technology has been chosen to provide security against drones during the World Cup this summer in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Sentrycs was no stranger to the international market even before its sale to Ondas, having closed deals to secure critical infrastructure such as airports and military bases in more than 25 countries.

Sentrycs' field-proven Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) technology enables passive detection, tracking, and identification of unauthorized drones, along with controlled mitigation capabilities. The system allows authorized operators to safely take control of, and land, drones in designated areas when required. Operating without jamming or kinetic measures, the solution is designed to support secure operations in dense urban environments and crowded venues, while maintaining communications continuity without interfering with authorized systems.

Sentrycs systems will be deployed ahead of the World Cup in all 16 cities that will host matches in the huge tournament, in order to secure millions of spectators in the stadiums, fan zone areas and other sites related to the event.

"We are seeing increasing demand for integrated, multi-layered security solutions that address both aerial and ground-based threats," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Sentrycs plays a critical role in our broader autonomous defense architecture, enabling precise and non-disruptive control of low-altitude airspace. Together with our autonomous platforms and sensing technologies, we are building a unified operational capability designed to secure complex environments at scale."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.