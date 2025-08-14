Wizz Air poaches two Ryanair routes

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced two new destinations from Israel: Venice and Thessaloniki. The Venice route will begin operating on December 1 with two flights weekly. The return fare will be $265. The Thessaloniki route will open on October 28, with three flights weekly. The return fare will be $187. The new routes are in addition to Wizz Air’s existing destinations in Italy (Rome, Naples, Milan) and Greece (Athens, Crete, and Rhodes).

At present, Aegean Airlines and TUS Airways fly from Israel to Thessaloniki, while only El Al flies to Venice. Before Ryanair cancelled operations in Israel, it flew to both places. Ryanair is not expected to return to Israel until the end of October, and has thus foregone the summer vacation season. That generally raises the chances of cancellations being extended to the less profitable winter season as well.

Wizz Air’s decision and its choice of these new routes may indicate that it is pinning hopes on Ryanair not returning to Israel. If it does do so as planned, then there will be welcome competition that should lead to lower fares to these two destinations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14, 2025.

