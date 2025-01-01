Adam Partners to buy Israeli drip irrigation co Metzerplas

Israeli private equity firm Adam Partners, which is focused on the food and agricultural sectors, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kibbutz Metzer to buy drip irrigation company Metzerplas. Adam Partners will pay NIS 206 million for 75% of Metzerplas, reflecting a company valuation of NIS 275 million. Kibbutz Metzer will continue to hold remaining 25% of the company's shares. Adam Partners also reported that the acquisition has been approved by a majority of kibbutz members and that the financing for the deal will be from a group of investors led by Roni Biram and Gil Deutsch's Roligo Group.

Metzerplas was founded in 1970 on Kibbutz Metzer near Pardes Hanna. The company manufactures plastic products, mainly drip irrigation systems and accessories as well as home plumbing products, including pipes.

At the end of 2021, Inrom fully acquired Metzerplas's Super Pipe activities including manufacturing and marketing of piping systems and accessories.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2025

