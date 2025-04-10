Elbit Systems wins $100m tank turret systems deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded a contract worth $100 million to supply its advanced UT30 MK2 unmanned turret systems to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS). The systems will be installed on the ASCOD armored fighting vehicles and supplied to a NATO European country.

Under the contract, which is to be executed by the end of 2027, the company will supply its UT30 MK2 unmanned turret, equipped with gunner and Commander sights, as well as Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and Level 4 protection. The turrets will be produced with the industrial cooperation of local companies, supporting a secure supply chain and local support capabilities.

The UT30 MK2 is a configurable manned and unmanned turret that enhances the firepower of armored personnel carriers (APCs) without compromising troop safety. Its modular design and open architecture allow for both unmanned and manned turret configurations, with easy conversion between the two and integration of various missiles and sights. Featuring a very low profile, the UT30MK2 integrates a wide array of weapon systems, including a 30mm main gun, a coaxial 7.62mm, and ATGMs. It also includes a protection suite with various levels of protection, the Iron Fist Active Protection System, and other countermeasures. These are integrated with advanced electro-optic systems, developed in-house, to provide reliable, high-performance firepower on the battlefield.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "We are very proud to have been selected by an additional NATO European user following the very successful firing tests evaluation on the ASCOD platform. We value our collaboration with GDELS and are honored to collaborate in this project with our advanced turret solutions, which enhance firepower, protection, and operational effectiveness. This contract reflects the trust placed in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern land forces."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.