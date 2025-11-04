Air India to resume Israel flights in January

After more than two years in which Air India has barely operated scheduled flights to Israel, the carrier has announced that it will resume services on the Tel Aviv - Delhi route from January 1, 2026. The airline says that it will operate five weekly flights between Sundays and Thursdays. The duration of the flight will be five and a half hours on average.

This is a significant return of one of the foreign airlines that previously operated here and provides Israelis with connections to many destinations in the East.

Since the start of the war, Air India has taken a relatively cautious approach. Over the past two years, there have been only occasional and brief resumptions of its operations on the route, and the company has avoided flying to Israel unless there has been a relatively long period of security calm in the region.

The last time Air India resumed flights to Israel was in March 2024. Services lasted only a short period before being suspended again in May after a Houthi missile fell in the grounds of Ben Gurion airport.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.