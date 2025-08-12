Arkia to launch flights to Bangkok and Hanoi

One of the most popular destinations for Israeli tourists is Thailand but only El Al and Thai Airways offer direct flights between Tel Aviv and Bangkok. Now Israeli carrier Arkia is rejoining the fray, with flights starting at the end of November.

At this stage, Arkia will operate two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays, switching to Mondays and Fridays in January 2026. The flights will be operated on an Airbus 330 aircraft with business class, and return fares will start at $998, including baggage (suitcase in the hold and trolley bag on board) and two meals.

For comparison, for a departure date in November and a return in early December, the price of a flight on El Al will be $860, but with trolley and meals only. Adding a suitcase, which is almost necessary when flying to long haul destinations, raises fare to $955, according to the company's website. The price of a direct round trip flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Thai Airways is $1,126, including baggage (suitcase and trolley), according to the company's website.

In addition to direct flights, connection flights with one or two stops are available which make fares much cheaper but are less convenient and can take much longer.

400,000 Israelis visit Thailand each year

In a launch event for the new route held by Arkia, Thailand's Ambassador to Israel Boonyarit Vichienpuntu said that more than 400,000 Israelis visited Thailand in 2024, which "makes it the most popular long-haul destination for Israelis after the US."

Direct flights to Vietnam

Arkia is also launching flights for the first time between Israel and Vietnam with flights from Tel Aviv to Hanoi on A330 aircraft. Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz says his company will be the only airline operating direct Israel-Vietnam direct flights.

From January 2026 Arkia will operate one weekly flight to Vietnam with the frequency rising to two weekly flights in March 2026. Return fares including baggage and two meals begin from $1,398.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung said, "The route will strengthen bilateral relations between Vietnam and Israel in the areas of tourism, trade, business, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. It comes just in time, as the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) came into force in November 2024. Due to it, doing business in Vietnam is easier and more accessible, with high-tech, innovation, and startups at the top of the list of priorities."

Strategic Expansion

The new routes to East Asia are part of Arkia's strategic expansion plan, which began with the launch of a route to New York last January.

Berlowitz said, "Hanoi and Bangkok is not just a commercial business move, but another key step in a careful plan, aimed at placing Arkia on a par with the major international airlines." Another goal, he said, is to "establish the company's status both in the transatlantic arena and in the East Asia arena, which is very popular with Israelis."

Berlowitz added, "The launch of the route to New York marked the beginning of the road for us - a significant step that allowed us to learn, improve and prepare for a large-scale move like the one we are now launching. After two difficult years of war and dealing with unprecedented crises, Arkia is looking ahead and is working on all fronts: expanding the offer and availability of destinations, upgrading the service experience and creating real competition in Israel's aviation industry."

Arkia also announced that the route to Sri Lanka will continue to operate in September and October, as well as from December to February.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.