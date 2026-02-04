Amdocs appoints Shimie Hortig as CEO

Israeli software and services provider for telecom and media Amdocs (Nasdaq: DOX) has announced that CEO Shuky Sheffer has decided to step down after eight years at the helm. He will be replaced by Shimie Hortig, currently Group President of the Americas Business Group, and with 20 years of experience in various roles at Amdocs. Sheffer is expected to leave at the end of March.

Amdocs chairman Eli Gelman said, "Shuky successfully navigated the company through times of significant shifts during the global pandemic and technology disruption. Under his stewardship, Amdocs has transformed into a cloud-native, AI-enabled powerhouse while maintaining its position as the industry's most trusted partner for digital transformation."

He added, "Shimie Hortig is the clear and natural choice to lead Amdocs into its next chapter. A reputable industry leader, he is highly regarded and trusted by Amdocs’ customers and partners. Shimie has been a prominent member of the Amdocs executive management team for many years. His proven ability to drive the company’s strategy, generate growth and adapt to changing market trends while providing meaningful value to our customers, uniquely positions him to lead the company in this exciting new GenAI era. The Board has full confidence in Shimie’s leadership and in the continuity this planned transition provides."

Amdocs share price fell 8.6% yesterday as part of the overall negative sentiment on the market, although it climbed 4% in afterhours trading after publishing its first fiscal quarter financial results. Annual revenue was up 4.1% from the corresponding quarter and non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.81, which beat its guidance. GAAP net profit was $158 million, up from $151 million in the corresponding quarter, and non-GAAP net income was $196 million, up from $188 million in the corresponding quarter. Amdocs generated free cash flow of $188 million in the quarter and continues to expect annual free cash flow of $710-730 million in fiscal 2026.

Sheffer said, "First quarter financial results were consistent with our guidance as we continue to focus on our primary goal of reaccelerating Amdocs' long-term growth and extending our position as a market leader for the generative AI era. I am proud to announce that Amdocs has extended our long-term relationship with T-Mobile under a new multi-year agreement which includes managed services, software development, and AI innovation. In addition, we signed an expanded multi-year engagement at Vodafone Germany, added two new western European logos, and closed the acquisition of Matrixx Software as a strategic consolidation move which complements and expands our activities at Verizon, Telus, Telefonica, Swisscom, Three, Virgin Media O2, Telstra and other customers. As to generative AI, our accelerated development roadmap is progressing as planned with today's announcement of aOS, an agentic operating system purpose-built for telecommunications which we expect can provide a new long-term growth engine for Amdocs."

