Amdocs to lay off 3,000 employees

Israeli tech company Amdocs (Nasdaq: DOX) is preparing for a round of layoffs worldwide, in which the company will downsize its workforce by 10%, "Globes" has learned. Estimates are that between 2,700 and 3,000 employees will be dismissed including hundreds in Israel.

The layoffs come as part of a new strategy led by the company's CEO, Shimie Hortig, who assumed his position about two months ago. This is a broad move designed to make Amdocs a flexible, efficient and less hierarchical company, while adapting work processes to the AI era as well as the changing demands of the company's customers.

The entire technology industry is experiencing aggressive cuts, partly due to the changes brought about by AI. At the same time, the current layoffs at Amdocs are no surprise. In August 2025, the company reported that it was considering cutting hundreds of employees worldwide, including in Israel, as part of a restructuring process to adapt operations to the AI era. At the time, the company directly linked the efficiency gains to the increasing investment in AI and the establishment of a dedicated GenAI & Data division.

Amdocs explained that it was working to integrate AI capabilities "deeply into DNA of the company", and that the change would also require adjustments to the organizational structure and human resources. Amdocs said the aim was to make it a leading player in the AI field for telecom and media companies worldwide. The company stressed at the time that this was a strategic move that was built over time, and not a one-time step. Amdocs noted it, "Frequently adapts its activities to the opportunities and challenges in its business environment," and that the streamlining was intended to maintain competitive strength and support the company's new areas of growth.

In 2023, the company laid off about 2,700 employees worldwide, of which about 300 were in Israel, and in 2024 it cut over 1,500 additional jobs, of which about 100 were in Israel, and last year it announced its intention to lay off hundreds of employees in Israel.

No response to this report has been forthcoming from Amdocs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2026.

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