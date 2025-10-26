American Airlines to resume Israel - US flights

For the first time since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 American Airlines has announced that it will resume flights to and from Israel. The US carrier says it will renew flights to Tel Aviv in March 2026, thus joining rival airlines United and Delta, which have already resumed flights. The US media has even reported that the airline has begun hiring Hebrew speaking cabin crew in preparation for the resumption of flights.

American Airlines will be one of the last airlines to renew full operations to Ben Gurion airport and the expectation is that while beginning with Tel Aviv - New York flights, the carrier will later introduce Tel Aviv - Philadelphia flights.

Starting fares for round trip Tel Aviv - New York flights next March are $859. American Airlines will be the fifth company operating flights between Israel and the US alongside Delta, United, El Al and Arkia.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.