Delta Airlines resumes Israel flights next week

Us carrier Delta Airlines has officially announced that it will restart flights on the Tel Aviv - New York JFK route next week on September 1, with seven weekly flights. The airline resumed Israel flights last April only to halt them several weeks later when a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport in early May.

During the operation against Iran in June, Delta announced it was extending the flight suspensions until September, and it has now chosen to resume service. This is a major vote of confidence in the Israeli tourist market and the airline clearly sees economic advantages in operating during the holidays.

From next Monday four airlines will be operating on the Tel Aviv - New York route: El Al, Arkia, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. This is a particularly busy route due to the high demand for business flights, trips and family visits. Israir has also announced plans to operate this route from April 2026 but American Airlines, which has operated routes between Israel and the US in past, has halted service to Israel until further notice.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.