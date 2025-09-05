United to add routes between Israel and US

United Airlines has announced that it will resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Chicago and Washington DC starting November 1. The carrier will become the first US airline to offer routes to North America beyond New York and it will compete with El Al on these routes.

From November 1 United Airlines will operate four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Chicago and from November 2 the airline will operate three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Washington DC.

A senior United Airlines executive has told Israel's Ministry of Transport that the US airline plans to further expand its activities in Israel and in the future will introduce additional routes between Ben Gurion airport and the US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.