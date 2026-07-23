Amnon Shashua to step down as Mobileye CEO

Israeli auto-tech company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua has informed the board that he will step down as soon as his successor is appointed. He will continue to serve on the board of directors and has been offered the role of chairman but has not taken a final decision on the matter.

Mobileye will use a management consulting firm to find a replacement, and the company's announcement notes that this is a planned transition that reflects the next stage in Mobileye's development.

Shashua (65) founded Mobileye with Ziv Aviram in 1999 and has served as a director since then. He has served as CEO since Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion and delisted it from Wall Street. In 2022, the company was re-issued on the Nasdaq at a valuation of $17 billion, and today its market cap is $7.4 billion, after losing 58% of its value since the most recent IPO.

Shashua holds 7.3% of Mobileye shares as of the last annual reporting date, which are worth about $156 million.

Earlier this year, Mobileye acquired robotics company Mentee, of which Shashua is a co-founder and shareholder.

Moving from CEO to chairman is a fairly common move on Wall Street, as was done in previous years by other Israeli former CEOs - Gil Shwed at Check Point and Udi Mokady at CyberArk (which was later sold to Palo Alto).

"My Life's Work"

Shashua said, "For nearly three decades, Mobileye has been my life's work. As the company continues to grow and mature, I believe this is the right moment to establish the leadership structure that will be best suited for Mobileye's next chapter. I remain deeply committed to Mobileye's success and am excited about the opportunities ahead, particularly in advanced AI, autonomous systems, and humanoid robotics. I look forward to supporting the Board and leadership team throughout the transition process and continuing to contribute to the areas where I can have the greatest long-term impact."

"Exceptional Leadership"

Mobileye chairman Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah said, "On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep appreciation to Amnon for his extraordinary leadership as Mobileye's founder and CEO. A true technology leader and innovator, Amnon has helped shape not just Mobileye but has also played a defining role in the evolution of the modern driver-assistance and autonomous-driving industry. He's one of the great technologists in the areas of ADAS, AI, and robotics and has kept us on the technological edge. We are grateful for Amnon's continued commitment to the company as we ensure a seamless transition."

He added, "We are confident in Mobileye's strategy, leadership team, technology platform, customer relationships, and long-term opportunities. As we take the next step in succession planning, we are focused on selecting the right leader who will help us deliver our next phase of growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2026.

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