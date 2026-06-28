Anduril CEO to visit Israel this week

Innovative US military technology company Anduril Industries is taking its first steps in Israel. "Globes" has learned that a senior delegation of Anduril executives led by CEO Brian Schimpf will visit Israel this week. Schimpf cofounded Anduril with entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

The aim of the delegation is to promote deals to sell the company's products to Israel’s Ministry of Defense, with an emphasis on command and control systems. An Israeli senior official familiar with the company's operations says, "All they're interested in in Israel is to sell here - and a lot. In return, they'll hire people here, but they need big orders."

While a previous visit by Luckey was organized by the Prime Minister's Office and included meetings with the political echelon and startups, this time the host is the Defense Ministry's Defense Research and Development Directorate (MAFAT), headed by Danny Gold. During his stay in Israel, Schimpf and his team will interview at least three retired generals, including former Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin and former Planning Directorate chief Amir Abulafia. The goal is to appoint a permanent Israeli representative to manage ongoing contact with the Ministry of Defense.

The delegation will also meet senior executives at defense firms, including Rafael. One of the main stops on the schedule is Elbit, where members of the delegation will meet with CEO Bezhalel Machlis and senior management. A meeting is planned with Ministry of Defense director general Amir Baram.

The Howitzer on its way to the Pentagon

Earlier this month Elbit and Anduril announced a collaboration, in which they will offer the US Army the Sigma 155 howitzer system. This is a long-range artillery gun mounted on a combat truck manufactured by US company Oshkosh. The system will combine Elbit's firing and precision capabilities with Anduril's command and control system, along with its AI processing and autonomy capabilities. This combination allows for a shorter timetable from target detection to firing and improves the ability to evade counterfire.

The joint system will be offered by the two companies in the final round of a US Army tender, which aims to replace the veteran M-109 cannon with a smarter and more flexible system. The Sigma 155 comes with a notable advantage, as it is one of the only advanced systems that has already gained proven operational experience.

During the visit, Elbit and Anduril will discuss expanding the collaboration. At the same time, Anduril will continue to promote moves with other defense companies and with the Ministry of Defense itself. Schimpf and his team are not here just to close the deal with Elbit but are mainly seeking to offer joint products to the IDF, supported by Mafat.

Failures on the battlefield?

Working with the Ministry of Defense serves Anduril on several levels. First, Anduril has marked out Israel as a key market, after previously trying to integrate its products in Ukraine and later in the huge contracts it signed in the US. Beyond that, the company's management aims for an IPO. Anduril draws encouragement from the success of SpaceX and Palantir and hopes to reach Wall Street by stressing its proven successes.

Anduril cofounder Palmer Luckey, 33, became one of the most talked-about names in the defense field two years ago, when his startup beat out giants such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing in a prestigious US tender. The company won a contract to develop an autonomous drone that operates alongside manned fighter jets such as the F-35.

One of Anduril’s main aims is to prove operational feasibility, as despite its innovative image, the company has been criticized for a series of failures on the battlefield. According to "The New York Times," its attempts to integrate the Ghost drone in Ukraine failed and its use was discontinued after it lost GPS signals and disappeared repeatedly. Its Altius loitering munition, while successful, is considered expensive compared with alternatives.

Given these problems, the entry of the company's products into Israel could bring them directly to the front line of combat in the Middle East. A partnership with a local defense giant would ensure that Anduril's technology will reach skilled hands that can get the most out of it and provide proof of success on the battlefield.

Another Anduril aim is to use Israeli companies as a bridge to sales in Europe. Just last month, Elbit won a huge $1.4 billion five-year contract for military modernization for an undisclosed European customer. While Anduril has direct collaborations with companies in Europe, working with Israeli firms could provide another distribution channel to foreign armies using systems that have already proven themselves.

In addition to loitering munitions, cruise missiles and drones, Anduril promotes the Lattice command and control system. This is an AI-based platform that allows for the integration of sensors, weapon systems and various autonomous tools. This system is expected to compete directly with similar solutions sold to the defense sector, including the systems of the Israeli startup Kela, defense equipment company Ondas and Elbit's Hunter system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2026.

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