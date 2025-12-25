Anti-Israel Colombia integrates IAI’s Barak air defense system

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro is one of the world’s most prominent anti-Israel figures, who during the ware accused Israel of genocide and even called for the establishment of an army to liberate Palestine. However, Latin America’s ZM website reports that in the field, Colombia has continued the strategic integration process of Israel Aerospace Industries Barak MX air defense systems, which won a $131.2 million tender in 2022.

According to ZM, the Colombian Air Force is currently integrating the first battery of the system, including the command and control systems and radars. All of the procured batteries are due to be delivered by 2026, with full operational deployment to be completed by 2032. Colombia attaches great importance to the move both due to its interception capabilities and the radar upgrade involved.

The Barak MX system supports various radars and launchers for coverage against fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-surface missiles. The system is based on a smart and operationally proven control center, which allows the integration of additional interceptor missiles: the Barak MRAD interceptor, a short-range, vertically launched, high-speed interceptor, adapted to deal with threats within a range of 35 kilometers and includes a radar homing head with only one pulse engine; the Barak LRAD interceptor, a medium-range, vertically launched, high-speed interceptor, adapted to deal with threats within a range of up to 70 km and includes a radar homing head with a dual-pulse engine; and the Barak ER interceptor, a long-range, vertically launched interceptor, including a booster engine, a dual-pulse rocket engine, and an advanced radar homing head. Increasing the interception range of the Barak ER is accomplished by adding a rocket booster and adjusting the communications and radar capabilities to a range of 150 kilometers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2025.

