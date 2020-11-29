Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 34-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. garden, storage room and elevator on Mekor Haim St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 73-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Malal St. in the German Colony was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 93-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rachel Imenu St. in the German Colony was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 172-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Adam St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 3.175 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 78-sq.m. 2.5-room, third floor with no elevator and no parking apartment on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.68 million (Mor Properties).

Netanya: A 80-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Borodotzky St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 135-sq.m. five-room, ninth floor apartment with a shared swimming pool, elevator and parking on Hagila St. overlooking the seafront promenade was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 135-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor mini-penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishmar Hagvul St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment, with an elevator and parking on Arlozorov St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 56-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Levi Eshkol St. in the Brandeis neighborhood was sold for NIS 780,000 (RE-MAX - Miktzoanim).

Shoham: A 140-sq.m., 5.5-room house with a 130-sq.m. garden and parking on Lachish St. was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Mitzpe St. in the Tamaniot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17. A 160-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor duplex penthouse with a 70-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Tirosh St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 380-sq.m., six-room semi-detached house with parking on Habesor St. in the west of the town was sold for NIS 4.4 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Ashdod: A 129-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, and security room, elevator and parking on Keren Hayesod St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 211-sq.m., five-room, duplex sixth-floor apartment, with two balconies (42-sq.m. and 12.sq.m.), security room, storage room, elevator and parking on Exodus St. in the Marina neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Yavne: A 125-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzedef St. in the Yavne Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 92-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haemoraim St. in the Neve Bagatz neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million (RE-MAX - Time).

