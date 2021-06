Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 100 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Shderot Yerushalayim was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 106 square meter, four room, sixth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Bar Lev Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 75 square meter, three, room, second floor apartment on Sarah Aharonson Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shderot Kam was sold for NIS 1.93 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Rishon Lezion: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Abarbanel Street in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Aliza Begin Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million (RE-MAX - Team).

Be'er Yaakov: A 125 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Topaz Street in the Tzameret neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor Street in the Hatnei Pras Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.16 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 110 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor duplex apartment on Rabbi Akiva Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Bilui Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 96 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Shapira Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Supreme).

Kfar Saba: A 100-square meter, five-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 100 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator, and two parking spaces on Hanita Street in the Rom Ha'Ir neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.95 million. A 116 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Imber Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Kfar Yona: A 122-sq.m., five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120 square meter garden on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 1.97 million (Keller Williams).

Yavne: A 170-square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment with an 80 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hamifras Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.69 million (RE-MAX - Time).

