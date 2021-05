Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 100 square meter, 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, two storage rooms and two parking spaces on Abba Eban Street in Mishkanot Haumah in Kiryat Haleum was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 57 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.94 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Florentin Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Machal Street in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 60 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 245 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house, with a 120 square meter garden on Tvu'ot Haaretz Street in Shikun Dan was sold for NIS 6.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 70 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (RE-MAX - Center).

Herzliya: A 95 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.87 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 202 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 240 square meter lot on Hahoresh Street was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 280 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 270 square meter lot on Hama'apil Street was sold for NIS 4.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yavne: A 135 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hamashot Street was sold for NIS 2.21 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, tenth floor apartment with a 21 square meter balcony, parking and an elevator on Hamashot Street was sold for NIS 2.68 million (RE-MAX - Time).

