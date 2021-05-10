Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Adam Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony on Mordechai Alkachy Street was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Mishmar Hagvul Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.19 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony on Maavar Hamitla Street in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 2.17 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Harei Golan Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor with an elevator on Harav Kuk Street was sold for NIS 2.19 million (RE-MAX - One).

Netanya: A 122 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in Briga Towers on Ehud Manor Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 3.88 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator, storage room and paqrking on Golomb Street was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 88 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony on Iris Ha'argaman Street was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Hartzit Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Nahal Banias Street was sold for NIS 3.68 million (RE-MAX Maximum)

Holon: A 114 square meter, fove-room semi-detached house with a 213 square meter yard with two parking spaces on Mishual Hapaz Street was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 180 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 135 square meter garden on Arlozorov Street was sold for NIS 3.69 million (RE-MAX Center).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 160 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 90 square meter garden on Narkis Street was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 90 square meter garden on Leah Imenu Street was sold for 960,000 (RE-MAX - Plus). A 138 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a balcony, storage room, and parking on Zamenhoff Street was sold for NIS 1.425 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehoshua Bin Nun Street for NIS 635,000. A 92 square meter, 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Zeev Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 800,000.

